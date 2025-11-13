Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Physical medicine and rehabilitation is a branch of medicine which aims to enhance and restore functional ability and quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities.
Services
- Evaluation and treatment prescription by a board certified Physiatrist (physician who specializes in Rehab Medicine)
- Individual outpatient/inpatient therapy such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Kinesiotherapy for persons with acute, sub-acute and multiple physical impairments
- Individual or group fitness and wellness training
- Health Coaching
- And more
To request services
Request a referral/consult from any member of your Primary Care Team or Specialty Clinic provider. Once the consult is received, we will contact you by phone to schedule an appointment.
Specialty clinics
Amputee
Evaluates and prescribes upper and lower extremity prosthesis and orthosis. Meets the 1st, 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month at 1pm in the PM&RS Clinic. Requires a consult to PM&RS or Prosthetics.
Electrodiagnostic testing (EMG clinic)
Nerve conduction studies to evaluate for muscle and nerve pathology. Requires a consult to PM&RS.
Electrodiagnostic testing is an extremely valuable tool that provides vital information about the health of your nerves and muscles and is helpful in the evaluation of weakness, numbness, pain and symptoms such as fatigue, cramps, and abnormal sensation. This test is performed by a physician who has had special training to perform such a procedure.
On the day of your test
- Bath or shower to remove excess body oils
- Do not use any oils, lotions or creams as these can interfere with your test
- Wear loose, comfortable clothing but be aware that you may have to change into a hospital gown
- Be sure to inform the physician if you are taking blood thinning medication such as Coumadin, have hemophilia or a cardiac pacemaker
- There are no meal or activity restrictions before or after the test
About the test
Nerve conduction studies: To perform this test the physician tapes small metal electrodes to the surface of your skin and applies an electrical pulse to one portion of the nerve being tested.
EMG (Electromyographic): A sterile fine “acupuncture-like” needle electrode is gently inserted into the muscle. Needle insertion may cause mild temporary discomfort. The needle is not used for injections and no shocks are given. The needle itself serves as a small microphone that allows the physician to detect if there may be abnormalities
The study takes approximately 60-90 minutes
After the test
- You may return to your normal routine immediately
- The results are sent directly to the referring physician
Major medical
Evaluates and prescribes high end Durable Medical Equipment (DME) such as electric wheelchairs, hospital beds, patient lifts, etc. Meets every other Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the PM&RS Clinic. Requires a consult to PM&RS or Prosthetics.
MOVE!/Be Active and MOVE!
Provides group therapeutic exercise via telehealth and in person for patients who require movement to help lose weight and to prevent obesity. Requires a consult to PM&RS.
Pelvic rehab
Evaluates and treats pelvic floor issues both male and female (Females are scheduled and seen thru Women’s Health Clinic). Requires consult to PM&RS or Women’s Health.
Treatment may include:
- External and internal manual therapy including: myofascial release and trigger point release, visceral manipulation, connective tissue manipulation, and craniosacral therapy.
- Biofeedback, electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) .
- Cold laser, heat and cold therapy, real time ultrasound.
Traumatic brain injury clinic team
Evaluates, treats and provides case management for returning veterans and active duty with multiple injuries, mild – moderate TBI and amputations. Requires a TBI Support Team Consult.
Wellness program
Provides individual and group therapeutic exercise and Health Coaching to improve strength, Range of motion, manage pain and improve level of function. Requires a consult to Gym or PM&RS.
Physiatrist
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians, also known as physiatrists, treat a wide variety of medical conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, and tendons. PM&R physicians evaluate and treat injuries, illnesses, and disability, and are experts in designing comprehensive, patient-centered treatment plans to maximize function and quality of life.
Therapeutic disciplines
Physical therapy
Licensed health care professionals who diagnose and treat individuals from school age children to the elderly who have medical problems or other health-related conditions that limit their abilities to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. PTs will teach patients how to prevent or manage their condition so that they will achieve long-term health benefits. PTs examine each individual and develop a plan, using treatment techniques to promote the ability to move, reduce pain, restore function, and prevent disability. In addition, PTs work with individuals to prevent the loss of mobility before it occurs by developing fitness- and wellness-oriented programs for healthier and more active lifestyles.
Additionally, PT specializes in the rehabilitation of orthopedic and podiatry post-operative care. 1:1 treatment includes but is not limited to manual therapy, therapeutic exercise & activities, neuromuscular reeducation, gait and mobility training, and modalities (hot/cold pack, ultrasound, electrical stim, traction, etc.). PTs can issue walking aids, braces and other specialty rehab equipment. Currently have physical therapists that specialize in vestibular rehab, sport injury preventive and rehabilitation, dry Needling, and lymphedema.
Occupational therapy
The practice of occupational therapy means the therapeutic use of occupations, including everyday life activities with individuals, groups, populations, or organizations to support participation, performance, and function in roles and situations in home, school, workplace, community, and other settings. Occupational therapy services are provided for habilitation, rehabilitation, and the promotion of health and wellness to those who have or are at risk for developing an illness, injury, disease, disorder, condition, impairment, disability, activity limitation, or participation restriction. Occupational therapy addresses the physical, cognitive, psychosocial, sensory-perceptual, and other aspects of performance in a variety of contexts and environments to support engagement in occupations that affect physical and mental health, well-being, and quality of life. Occupational Therapists work with patients who have impaired function of the upper limbs secondary to illness or injury. This includes issuing and limited fabrication of braces and splints, and work with patients who have cognitive and/ or memory problems, or difficulty performing activities of daily living, (dressing, bathing, feeding, toileting, etc.) and issue adaptive equipment for bathroom, bathing, dressing, cooking and eating.
Kinesiotherapy
Kinesiotherapy is defined as the application of scientifically-based exercise principles adapted to enhance the strength, endurance, and mobility of individuals with functional limitations or those requiring extended physical conditioning. Kinesiotherapists work with patients in all therapeutic settings including, but is not limited to, acute, sub-acute, wellness and extended physical conditioning. Kinesiotherapists evaluate patients' functional & physical abilities and develop a treatment plan to help patients manage and treat their condition. Kinesiotherapists help patients reach their therapeutic goals and prevent/minimize loss of function, determine need for remediation, design and implement individualized or group treatment to promote return of function and/or fitness. Kinesiotherapists provide treatment including but not limited to therapeutic exercise and activities, gait and mobility training, neuromuscular reeducation, general conditioning exercises, individual and group fitness/ wellness exercise, chronic pain, joint/musculoskeletal problems, etc. Kinesiotherapists assess for and issue appropriate walking aids, braces and other specialty rehab equipment.