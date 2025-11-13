Physical medicine and rehabilitation

Nerve conduction studies to evaluate for muscle and nerve pathology. Requires a consult to PM&RS.

Electrodiagnostic testing is an extremely valuable tool that provides vital information about the health of your nerves and muscles and is helpful in the evaluation of weakness, numbness, pain and symptoms such as fatigue, cramps, and abnormal sensation. This test is performed by a physician who has had special training to perform such a procedure.

On the day of your test

Bath or shower to remove excess body oils

Do not use any oils, lotions or creams as these can interfere with your test

Wear loose, comfortable clothing but be aware that you may have to change into a hospital gown

Be sure to inform the physician if you are taking blood thinning medication such as Coumadin, have hemophilia or a cardiac pacemaker

There are no meal or activity restrictions before or after the test

About the test

Nerve conduction studies: To perform this test the physician tapes small metal electrodes to the surface of your skin and applies an electrical pulse to one portion of the nerve being tested.

EMG (Electromyographic): A sterile fine “acupuncture-like” needle electrode is gently inserted into the muscle. Needle insertion may cause mild temporary discomfort. The needle is not used for injections and no shocks are given. The needle itself serves as a small microphone that allows the physician to detect if there may be abnormalities

The study takes approximately 60-90 minutes

After the test