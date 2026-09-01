Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy

Physical therapy

Physical therapists and physical therapist assistants are movement system specialists who treat neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary and integumentary system impairments.

Our comprehensive physical therapy services range from those recovering from surgery or injury to those managing chronic illnesses or seeking improved mobility and strength.

We offer personalized treatment plans that incorporate a variety of techniques, including manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, and advanced modalities that are tailored to meet your specific needs and goals. Our state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate, highly skilled therapists create a supportive environment where you can focus on your recovery and well-being.

Services include:

Pain management

Modalities

Manual therapy intervention and joint mobilization

Treatment of musculoskeletal disorders

Strength and conditioning/therapeutic exercise

Balance training/fall prevention

Vestibular rehabilitation

Post-operative rehabilitation

Orthopedic and musculoskeletal rehabilitation

Pelvic floor physical therapy for both women and men (FHCC only)

Tele-rehabilitation

Limited concussion management

Amputee clinic (FHCC only)

Limited neurological conditions

Temporomandibular joint dysfunction ( TMJ) therapy

TMJ) therapy Durable medical equipment (crutches, canes, walkers)

Occupational Therapy

Occupational therapists help patients in the rehabilitation and recovery of various illnesses, injuries, and conditions in order to improve their overall wellbeing and participation in their valued daily activities.

Services provided include but are not limited to:

Activities of daily living (ADL) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) assessment and training

Upper extremity rehabilitation, including post-operative conditions

Adaptive equipment and durable medical equipment assessment and training

Splinting and orthotic management

Pain management and modality treatments

Cognitive assessment and retraining

Caregiver support and training

Kinesiotherapy

Kinesiotherapy thrives where traditional therapy ends.

Kinesiotherapy is the application of scientifically-based exercise principles adapted to enhance the strength, endurance, and mobility of individuals with functional limitations or those requiring extended physical conditioning.

Kinesiotherapists provide sub-acute or post-acute rehabilitative therapy focusing on therapeutic exercise, reconditioning and physical education. Kinesiotherapists emphasize the psychological as well as physical benefits of therapeutic exercise for rehabilitation. Following a prescription from a licensed practitioner, kinesiotherapists provide rehabilitative exercise and education to patients.

These therapeutic exercises enhance the strength, mobility and endurance of functionally limited patients, or those requiring long-term reconditioning. Kinesiotherapists emphasize the psychological, as well as physical value of therapeutic exercises.

Service provided: