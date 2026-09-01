Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
If you are living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life.
Physical therapy
Physical therapists and physical therapist assistants are movement system specialists who treat neuromuscular, musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary and integumentary system impairments.
Our comprehensive physical therapy services range from those recovering from surgery or injury to those managing chronic illnesses or seeking improved mobility and strength.
We offer personalized treatment plans that incorporate a variety of techniques, including manual therapy, therapeutic exercises, and advanced modalities that are tailored to meet your specific needs and goals. Our state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate, highly skilled therapists create a supportive environment where you can focus on your recovery and well-being.
Services include:
- Pain management
- Modalities
- Manual therapy intervention and joint mobilization
- Treatment of musculoskeletal disorders
- Strength and conditioning/therapeutic exercise
- Balance training/fall prevention
- Vestibular rehabilitation
- Post-operative rehabilitation
- Orthopedic and musculoskeletal rehabilitation
- Pelvic floor physical therapy for both women and men (FHCC only)
- Tele-rehabilitation
- Limited concussion management
- Amputee clinic (FHCC only)
- Limited neurological conditions
- Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) therapy
- Durable medical equipment (crutches, canes, walkers)
Occupational Therapy
Occupational therapists help patients in the rehabilitation and recovery of various illnesses, injuries, and conditions in order to improve their overall wellbeing and participation in their valued daily activities.
Services provided include but are not limited to:
- Activities of daily living (ADL) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) assessment and training
- Upper extremity rehabilitation, including post-operative conditions
- Adaptive equipment and durable medical equipment assessment and training
- Splinting and orthotic management
- Pain management and modality treatments
- Cognitive assessment and retraining
- Caregiver support and training
Kinesiotherapy
Kinesiotherapy thrives where traditional therapy ends.
Kinesiotherapy is the application of scientifically-based exercise principles adapted to enhance the strength, endurance, and mobility of individuals with functional limitations or those requiring extended physical conditioning.
Kinesiotherapists provide sub-acute or post-acute rehabilitative therapy focusing on therapeutic exercise, reconditioning and physical education. Kinesiotherapists emphasize the psychological as well as physical benefits of therapeutic exercise for rehabilitation. Following a prescription from a licensed practitioner, kinesiotherapists provide rehabilitative exercise and education to patients.
These therapeutic exercises enhance the strength, mobility and endurance of functionally limited patients, or those requiring long-term reconditioning. Kinesiotherapists emphasize the psychological, as well as physical value of therapeutic exercises.
Service provided:
- Major med – evaluate, assess, educate, and train for a patient's needs for durable medical equipment and home improvements and structural alterations (HISA) grants
- To inpatient (acute and sub-acute care), community living center (CLC), domiciliary, outpatient and wellness center
- Rehab techniques to maintain independent living
- Functional mobility
- Gait training
- Environmental evaluations/ergonomic adaptation
- Transfer training
- Pre and post-operative rehabilitation
- Strength and conditioning/therapeutic exercises
- Balance and fall prevention/neuromuscular reeducation
- Exercise classes (strength, endurance, flexibility, balance, neuroplasticity and coordination)
- Foam rolling and stretching classes
- Pain management
- Treatment and rehabilitation of conditions specific to neurological, orthopedic, and musculoskeletal disorders