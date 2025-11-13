Residential program

Our residential level of care is exclusively designed for combat trauma. Residential PTSD treatment is a 7-weeks program, based on group and individual therapy, in the context of a multidisciplinary, comprehensive team approach.

Trauma Recovery program (TRP)

The Trauma Recovery program (TRP) is our outpatient PTSD treatment program. Following intake evaluation, patients are provided with a range of individual and group-based treatment options specific to their symptoms and goals. The TRP clinic implements VA evidence-based trauma treatment episodes. Patients can be referred for services by their primary care or existing mental health provider. TRP services are performed for purposes of treatment needs and goals and not performed for the purposes of compensation and pension evaluations or documentation.