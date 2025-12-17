On-campus shuttle service

The on-campus shuttle bus(route bus) runs on an as-needed basis Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

To schedule transport from one part of the campus to another, call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) and relay your desired pick up and drop off times. The shuttle will only pick up and drop off at the existing shuttle stops which are:

Lot G

Lot T

Heroes Harbor (Green Homes 201, 202, 205, 206)

Bldg. 7, 9, 11, 66, 131, 133EF and 135

South entrance garage

Blue canopy entrance

The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 30 minutes for pick-up due to busier times.

Fisher House shuttle service

The Fisher house shuttle runs Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

To schedule transport call 224-610-3502 (or dial ext. 63502) Monday through Friday. Call 1-224-235-0809 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The shuttle will arrive at your location as soon as available. Please allow up to 15 minutes for pick-up.