Telehealth
Telehealth helps Veterans access care when and where they need it. From your home, the clinic, or the hospital, telehealth technologies make it easier for you to connect with your health care team.
Remote patient monitoring
Home telehealth is a program for Veterans that uses care and case management principles to coordinate care using health informatics, disease management, and technologies. Veterans are enrolled into this program with the goal of improving their clinical outcomes and access to care while reducing complications, hospitalizations, and clinic or emergency room visits.
Diagnoses include chronic conditions such as:
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Heart failure
- Hypertension
- Obesity
- And many more