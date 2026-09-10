The MOMS Act
Pregnancy and the first year after birth can be one of the hardest, loneliest stretches of military life. This campaign exists to make sure you do not go through it without support — connecting you and your family to free, confidential help, trusted resources, and people who truly understand. The Maintaining Our Obligation to Moms who Serve Act of 2024 (The MOMS Act) is congressional legislation to support the mental health of pregnant and postpartum service members, their families, and Veterans during the perinatal period.
Questions?
Kristal Smith LCDR, MSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: kristal.smith@usuhs.edu
Lindsay Moen LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: lindsay.moen@usuhs.edu
Phyo Myo LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student
Lovell Federal health care
Email: phyo.myo@usuhs.edu
Survey
Please take our 5 minute survey.
Your answers help us understand what TRICARE beneficiaries know about The MOMS Act, what feels approachable, and where the system still has gaps. Responses are anonymous and go directly to the project team. Please explore this page before taking the survey!
What you will be asked:
- Basic non-identifying demographic information
- Awareness of maternal mental health conditions
- Attitudes toward seeking mental health care
- Awareness of maternal mental health resources
- Additional maternal mental health information needs