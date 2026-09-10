Survey

Please take our 5 minute survey.

Your answers help us understand what TRICARE beneficiaries know about The MOMS Act, what feels approachable, and where the system still has gaps. Responses are anonymous and go directly to the project team. Please explore this page before taking the survey!

What you will be asked:

Basic non-identifying demographic information

Awareness of maternal mental health conditions

Attitudes toward seeking mental health care

Awareness of maternal mental health resources

Additional maternal mental health information needs

Take the survey now!