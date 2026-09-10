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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

The MOMS Act

Pregnancy and the first year after birth can be one of the hardest, loneliest stretches of military life. This campaign exists to make sure you do not go through it without support — connecting you and your family to free, confidential help, trusted resources, and people who truly understand. The Maintaining Our Obligation to Moms who Serve Act of 2024 (The MOMS Act) is congressional legislation to support the mental health of pregnant and postpartum service members, their families, and Veterans during the perinatal period.

Questions?

Kristal Smith LCDR, MSN, RN, NC, USN

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student

Lovell Federal health care

Email: kristal.smith@usuhs.edu

Lindsay Moen LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student

Lovell Federal health care

Email: lindsay.moen@usuhs.edu

Phyo Myo LT, BSN, RN, NC, USN

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) student

Lovell Federal health care

Email: phyo.myo@usuhs.edu

Survey

Please take our 5 minute survey.

Your answers help us understand what TRICARE beneficiaries know about The MOMS Act, what feels approachable, and where the system still has gaps. Responses are anonymous and go directly to the project team. Please explore this page before taking the survey!

What you will be asked:

  • Basic non-identifying demographic information
  • Awareness of maternal mental health conditions
  • Attitudes toward seeking mental health care
  • Awareness of maternal mental health resources
  • Additional maternal mental health information needs

Take the survey now!

  • Pregnant or just had a baby? The National Maternal Mental Health Hotline is free, confidential, and here to help, 24/7.

  • 24/7, confidential crisis support for Veterans and Active-Duty service members and their loved ones.

  • Addressing the needs of mothers and fathers who face difficult or unexpected pregnancies and ensuring the wellbeing of mothers and the health of American families.

  • Child Welfare Information Gateway is your connection to trusted resources on the child welfare continuum. We provide publications, research, and learning tools selected by experts to support thriving children, youth, families, and communities.

  • Parents and caregivers can help reduce the risk of sleep-related infant deaths, such as sudden infant death syndrome and accidental suffocation. Learn what parents and caregivers can do to help babies sleep safely.

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