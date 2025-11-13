VA Medical Foster Home program
The VA Medical Foster Home (MFH) program provides a safe, supportive, long-term care option for Veterans in a comfortable home environment.
What is a VA Medical Foster Home?
VA medical foster homes (MFHs) are private residences where the caregiver and relief caregivers provide care and supervision 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care.
MFHs can serve as an alternative to a nursing home for Veterans. It may be appropriate for those who require nursing home care but prefer a non-institutional setting with fewer residents.
Home based primary care
While living in a MFH, Veterans receive home based primary care. Home based primary care are health care services provided to Veterans in their home. A VA physician supervises the health care team who provides the services. Home based primary care is for Veterans who have complex health care needs for whom routine clinic-based care is not effective.
Medical foster home caregivers
MFH caregivers and relief caregivers are thoroughly vetted and receive VA background checks. The VA inspects and approves all MFH. Additionally, these homes are continually inspected to ensure compliance.
While VA helps coordinate care, VA MFHs are not provided or paid for by VA. To be eligible for a MFH, Veterans need to be enrolled in home based primary care, and a home needs to be available.
Cost
Veterans will have to pay for the MFH directly. The charge for a MFH varies based on income and the level of care needed. The specific cost is agreed upon by the Veteran and the MFH caregiver ahead of time.
Home features
- Private rooms
- Home-like living
- Flexibility and choice
- A supervised setting
- Choice of homemade meals and snacks
- Social and recreational activities
- Personal care
- Medication management
- Other care support, as needed
Interested in becoming a VA Medical Foster Home caregiver?
Complete an application as well as background check and participate in an interview with the MFH program coordinator and other staff as needed.
Caregiver criteria
- Must be at least 18 years of age and demonstrate financial stability.
- Ensure a pleasant and home-like atmosphere within the residence.
- Willingness to provide hands-on care to Veterans with high-level care needs through the support and education of home based primary care.
- Able to ensure you or an approved relief caregiver are present and available to provide 24/7 care and supervision.
- Agree to unannounced visits to the home by the MFH program coordinator to ensure the health and safety of Veterans living in the home, consistent with VA standards.
Home criteria
- The home must be owned or rented by the caregiver.
- Caregiver must live in the MFH and it must be their primary residence.
- The home must be located, designed, equipped, and maintained to ensure a home-like environment and provide safe care and supervision for all residents.
- There must be space to care for 1–3 Veterans in the home with separate bedrooms.
- The home must be inspected by a VA multidisciplinary team, including a fire and safety officer, nurse, MFH program coordinator, dietician, and physical therapist.
- The home and caregiver must comply with all state and local requirements and regulations, including construction, fire, maintenance, and sanitation.
- The home must be located within the 40-mile service radius of a VA home based primary care team.
Contact
John Zidek LCSW, CADC
Medical Foster Home program coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Email: john.zidek@va.gov