VA Medical Foster Home program

What is a VA Medical Foster Home?

VA medical foster homes (MFHs) are private residences where the caregiver and relief caregivers provide care and supervision 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This caregiver can help the Veteran carry out activities of daily living, such as bathing and getting dressed. VA ensures that the caregiver is well trained to provide VA planned care.

MFHs can serve as an alternative to a nursing home for Veterans. It may be appropriate for those who require nursing home care but prefer a non-institutional setting with fewer residents.