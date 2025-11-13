VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment

VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, assists with:

Job training

Education

Employment accommodations

Resume development

Job seeking skills coaching

Chicago Regional Office

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

1-800-827-1000