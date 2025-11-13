Vocational rehabilitation
Vocational rehabilitation provides recovery-oriented services for Veterans with physical, mental health, and psychosocial stressors to find meaningful employment, education, and personal adjustment. We are committed to helping Veterans reach their highest level of vocational integration and success. Through our services Veterans can reduce psychiatric and physical symptoms, increase relapse prevention skills, and improve their coping skills and quality of life.
Services
- Vocational assessment
- Pre-vocational skills development
- Vocational guidance and counseling
- Job placement and development
- Job retention supports
- Reasonable accommodation and assistive technology
- Work incentives counseling
- Community resource referral
Programs
Supported employment (SE)
A recovery-oriented model that helps Veterans with severe mental illness or substance-use disorders get and maintain competitive employment in the community within an integrated setting.
Community based employment services (CBES)
Provides vocational services to Veterans who have:
- A history of sporadic employment
- Difficulty maintaining a job
- Difficulty initiating and following through on their job search
- Not been able to obtain competitive work independently
Transitional work (TW)
Integrated work therapy, vocational counseling, and multi-disciplinary treatment that uses time-limited, wage-paying work assignments that combine real work skills development and supportive services to Veterans, so they can transition to, and are successful in retaining competitive employment.
Vocational assistance
Services include:
- Vocational assessment
- Vocational counseling
- Referrals
- Navigating access to community resources for job placement services provided by compensated work therapy (CWT) staff.
Veterans that seek help may be:
- Unemployed
- Currently working but want a career change
- Recently disabled and need assistance to return to the work force
Contact us
Russell Silver LCPC, CRC
Vocational rehabilitation program manager
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment
VBA Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E), formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, assists with:
- Job training
- Education
- Employment accommodations
- Resume development
- Job seeking skills coaching
To learn more about the VR&E program, visit the VR&E Process website.
Visit our How to apply website to learn more.
Contact Information
Chicago Regional Office
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
1-800-827-1000