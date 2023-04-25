COVID-19 vaccines and testing

Visitor policy

We thank you for your patience. We are now in the High Health Protection Level; therefore, we are not allowing visits to inpatients. However, there are exceptions. Visits to inpatients continue to be arranged on a case-by-case basis by clinical care teams. The Community Living Center follows a separate SOP. Please contact the nurse manager or social worker for the unit.



Additionally, we ask patients to come to their appointments alone, or with just one companion if needed for health and safety reasons.

Mask policy

All patients and visitors entering any of our facilities are required to wear medical-grade surgical masks that we will provide you as you come in. You can wear our surgical masks alone or over your cloth mask.



Our enrolled veteran and Dept. of Defense (TRICARE) patients, as well as unenrolled veterans, their spouses and caregivers, may get their vaccines through Lovell FHCC. Scroll down for information on pediatric vaccinations, the new bivalent booster shots and active-duty military vaccinations.

COVID-19 testing

We are currently accepting patient walk-ins for symptomatic COVID-19 testing at our North Chicago location.

Veterans

Go to the PACT Clinic in Building 133CA

DoD active duty and dependents (including staff)

Go to the Family Practice Clinic in Building 133EF/Ambulatory Care Clinic

Pediatric patients

Go to the Pediatric Clinic in Building 133EF/Ambulatory Care Clinic

Lovell FHCC civilian staff

Contact Employee Occupational Health at 224-610-4215 for virtual assessment and instructions

Order at-home tests

Please report the results of your at-home tests to your provider.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments

We are offering vaccinations for adults and pediatric patients. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, appointments are preferred.

Immunization clinic appointments are available 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Monday through Friday at our North Chicago hospital. Park in the four-story garage and come in the main (valet parking) entrance to the Ambulatory Care Clinic/Bldg. 133EF. Screeners will direct you to the Immunizations Clinic; then follow the signs.

Adult appointments are available during regular clinic hours, Monday through Friday. All adult beneficiaries (18+) may contact the Lovell FHCC appointment line to schedule appointments: 224-610-3899. The Vaccine Scheduling Line hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Pediatric appointments are available during regular clinic hours on Wednesdays. Walk-ins are also available during these times on Thursdays, but appointments are preferred.

Pediatric TRICARE beneficiaries, ages 6 months to 17 years old, please call 1-800-941-4501 to schedule appointments on Wednesdays.



Veteran family member caregivers, ages 12-17, please call 224-610-3899 to schedule.

All unenrolled patients, including spouses and caregivers of veterans, who would like a COVID-19 vaccine must register at Lovell FHCC:

Register by phone, by calling 224-610-3747. Then you may ask to be transferred to the scheduling line or call 224-610-3899 to schedule vaccination appointments.

Present in person, during business hours, to Patient Registration. For specific questions regarding eligibility, please call 224-610-3747. Weekend registration is conducted in the Emergency Department.



To register online, go to: COVID-19 Vaccines At VA | Veterans Affairs

Enrolled patients may continue to call 224-610-3899 to schedule weekday and weekend appointments at Lovell FHCC. The Vaccine Scheduling Line hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Boosters

We have the bivalent booster vaccine. The bivalent booster can be given at least two months after completion of any primary COVID-19 vaccination series or after the last monovalent booster dose is received. All veterans and adult TRICARE beneficiaries, please call 224-610-3899 to schedule an appointment.

The bivalent boosters are now being offered to children, ages 6 months- 5 years (Moderna Booster) and ages 5-17 years (Pfizer Booster). All pediatric TRICARE beneficiaries, please call 1-800-941-4501 to schedule appointments for the WEDNESDAY vaccine clinic.

Veterans who received their first COVID-19 vaccinations elsewhere may get the booster shot at Lovell FHCC after registering if they are not already Lovell FHCC patients.

Veterans' spouses and family member caregivers may get booster shots as well.

If you have questions about the bivalent booster shot, please contact your primary care provider.

NOTE: Bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your booster appointment for verification.

Active-duty vaccine information

The Department of Defense already requires all active-duty service members to get other types of vaccines before they join the military. The COVID-19 vaccine has been added to the list for all active-duty service members (ADSMs) and National Guard members*.

If you are a service member and you have received a COVID-19 vaccine from a non-DoD provider, make sure to update your medical records. You can bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to Fisher Clinic (Bldg. 237 on Naval Station Great Lakes) to have your record updated.

If you have not received your COVID vaccine yet, schedule your vaccine as soon as you can.

Lovell FHCC staff members (active duty and VA civilian employees) should contact Employee Occupational Health to schedule a vaccine appointment. Email: FHCCLovellStaffCOVID-19VaccineRequest@va.gov.

DoD dependents may contact the Lovell FHCC appointment line to schedule appointments: 224-610-3899. NOTE: To schedule appointments for TRICARE beneficiaries ages 6 months to 11, call 800-941-4501.

For Active Duty, DoD civilian employees, and DoD contractors: Limited walk-in for primary series and booster vaccinations are available 8-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Fisher Clinic, Bldg. 237, Naval Station Great Lakes, in the Immunizations Clinic.

Those not enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC must register before they may receive the vaccination, at least 24-48 hours prior.

before they may receive the vaccination, at least 24-48 hours prior. To register, call 224-610-3747 OR come in person, during business hours, to Patient Registration, first floor of Bldg. 133CA. Weekend registration is in the ER.

Vaccines will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Fisher Clinic, Bldg. 237 Immunizations point of contact may be reached at 847-688-6712, ext. 89702 (not for scheduling).

Get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself, your family, your community and our nation!

Learn more

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://www.tricare.mil/COVIDVaccine.



Watch Lovell FHCC social media pages https://www.facebook.com/lovellfhcc, https://twitter.com/lovellfhcc and our website for updates.

You also may refer to the DoD site: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Coronavirus-DOD-Response/.