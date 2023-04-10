Internal Medicine
Welcome to the Captain James A Lovell Federal Health Care Center’s Internal Medicine Clinic. Our mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare to patients in an empathetic, efficient and professional manner.
Services
- Health guidance for patients with appropriate anticipatory guidance, prevention (i.e. immunization), and screening measures
- Assessment, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions
- Healthy lifestyle promotion for our patients and their families by educating on nutrition and exercise
- After-hours care through 24/7 availability of providers by phone to ensure maximum accessibility
Parking
Our patient parking garage is located in the northwest corner of our West Campus. For your convenience, the second deck has parking spots specifically designated for families with small children.