MOVE! weight management
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life.
MOVE! group options:
Go to the MOVE! website at www.move.va.gov. Under the “Are you Ready?” box on the left; click on the MOVE! 23 Patient Questionnaire link. Complete the report and bring the retrieval code to your first MOVE! visit.
4 Session Intro to MOVE! Class:
- Available at the FHCC's North Chicago campus (live).
- A new 4 week session starts at the first Thursday of every month from 9 - 10 a.m. at Building 134, Room C-121.
12 Session MOVing Forward Class:
- Available at the FHCC (Live)
- If the Intro classes left you “hungry” for more, join our MOVing Forward 12 week program to learn more about eating wisely and increasing physical activity. Classes are held every Thursday 11:00 – 12:00 Noon in Building 134, Room C-121.
16 Session MOVE! Class:
- Available at the Evanston, Kenosha, and McHenry Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC’s) (through telehealth live video conferencing)
- 16 sessions reviewing nutrition, physical activity, mindfulness, and behavior change
MOVE! Graduate Support Group Class:
- Keeping weight off is one of the biggest challenges. To keep you motivated and accountable, the MOVE! Graduate Support Group is available to you once you complete the 16 session MOVE! classes.
- Group support
- Trending nutrition topics
- Learn mindful eating techniques
- Recipes
- Advanced grocery shopping and restaurant tips
Be Active and MOVE!
- Be Active and MOVE! (BAM!) is a physical activity class available both live at FHCC and through telehealth video conferencing at the Evanston, McHenry and Kenosha CBOC’s.
- BAM! is a physical activity class lead by a kinesiotherapist.
- Learn how to become more physically active through instruction and practice
- Participate in cardiovascular, strength, balance, flexibility and Tai Chi sessions
- Learn how to modify exercises and individualize to your ability
- We recommend that you wear comfortable clothing and shoes for activities… be prepared to sweat!
MOVE! class times and locations
Lovell FHCC, North Chicago Facility Bldg. 134 Room C-121 (Live Class)
- MOVE! Intro Classes, Thursday 9-10 a.m.
- MOVing Forward Classes, Thursdays 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Graduate Support Group, Second Thursday of the month at 10- 11 a.m.
- Be Active and MOVE!, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Contact Chelsey George, RD, LDN MOVE! Dietitian at 224-610-7137 for more information.
Evanston CBOC (Telehealth Class) Telehealth Conference Room
- 16 Session MOVE! Class, Wednesdays 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Graduate Support Group, Second Friday of the month: 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Be Active and MOVE!, Wednesdays 10-11 a.m. & Fridays 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
Contact Brandi Summers, LPN 847-869-6315 ext. 86316
Kenosha CBOC (Telehealth Class) Telehealth Conference Room
- 16 Session MOVE! Class, Tuesdays 1 -2 p.m.
- Be Active and MOVE!, Wednesdays 10 -11 a.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
Contact Turina Evans, LPN 262-653-9286 ext. 86212 for more information
McHenry CBOC (Telehealth Class) Telehealth Conference Room
- Enrollment, Fridays 9:15 -9:45 a.m.
- 16 Session MOVE! Class, Fridays 9:45 -10:45 a.m.
- Graduate Support Group, First Friday of the month 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Be Active and MOVE!, Wednesday 10 -11 a.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. -12 p.m.
Unable to attend group appointments?
Individual options:
We understand if you are unable to attend group sessions. There are individual options available to you:
Make an appointment to visit with a dietitian to come up with a meal plan that works for you!
- Nutrition Clinic: Primary Care Dietitian/Building 133
- 224-610-4861 or Toll Free: 1-800-393-0865 extension 84861
- Nutrition Clinic: Mental Health Dietitian/Building 131
- 224-610-8571 or Toll Free: 1-800-393-0865 extension 88571
Consider TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth Program
The goal of the TeleMOVE! Program is to assist with weight management in the comfort and convenience of your home. Receive a scale and a home messaging device for up to six months of daily education reminders to help you stay on track with your weight loss plan.
Frequent contact by the TeleMOVE! Care Coordinator who will review your responses each day to identify the need for additional guidance and contact.
Contact the TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth Care Coordinator at 224-610-1780 for more information.
Additional questions? Call the MOVE! Coordinator
Lynnsey Bogash MS, RD, LDN
MOVE! Coordinator
224-610-7137 (Office)