MOVE! weight management

Individual options:

We understand if you are unable to attend group sessions. There are individual options available to you:

Make an appointment to visit with a dietitian to come up with a meal plan that works for you!

Nutrition Clinic: Primary Care Dietitian/Building 133 224-610-4861 or Toll Free: 1-800-393-0865 extension 84861

Nutrition Clinic: Mental Health Dietitian/Building 131 224-610-8571 or Toll Free: 1-800-393-0865 extension 88571



Consider TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth Program

The goal of the TeleMOVE! Program is to assist with weight management in the comfort and convenience of your home. Receive a scale and a home messaging device for up to six months of daily education reminders to help you stay on track with your weight loss plan.

Frequent contact by the TeleMOVE! Care Coordinator who will review your responses each day to identify the need for additional guidance and contact.

Contact the TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth Care Coordinator at 224-610-1780 for more information.

Additional questions? Call the MOVE! Coordinator

Lynnsey Bogash MS, RD, LDN

MOVE! Coordinator

224-610-7137 (Office)