Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)
Our new electronic health record (EHR) system supports the transition from military service to Veteran status and connects all VA medical centers and clinics to the same federal EHR that the Department of War (DoW), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are using.
My VA Health Patient Portal
Use the new patient portal My VA Health, to manage your VA health care online.
If you receive care at any other VA medical center or associated clinic, visit the My HealtheVet patient portal page for information and resources on how to use the portal.
There are two secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me) for all VA websites and apps. The My HealtheVet option was removed on March 5, 2025. The DS Logon option was removed after September 30, 2025. You’ll still be able to use your My VA Health portal—you’ll just need to sign in to it with a Login.gov or ID.me account. With Login.gov or ID.me, you’ll have access to all the same information and services you use today.
To learn how to set up your accounts, visit the VA’s ‘Prepare for VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes’ webpage. The site includes links for step-by-step instructions, frequently asked questions, and instructional videos.
My VA Health coordinators
Sha’Keena Stern BS, MS
My VA Health - Connected Care coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Nicole Gordon
My VA Health coordinator
Lovell Federal health care
Phone:
Why is VA transitioning to Login.gov or ID.me accounts?
This change helps VA continue protecting the security of Veterans’ identities and data by making sure all Veterans are using modern, secure accounts and have the added protection of multifactor authentication.
Identity theft and related medical identity theft are serious issues that can cause severe financial hardship and disruption in medical care for Veterans and their families.
Should I create a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov?
Here’s what to know:
- Login.gov is our government’s one account provider. The U.S. government creates and maintains your account.
- ID.me is a non-government account provider that contracts with government and non-government organizations. ID.me creates and maintains your account.
- Both accounts meet the latest federal security standards. And both accounts offer you access to manage your VA benefits and care—and other government benefits—online.
If any of these descriptions are true for you, you’ll need to choose ID.me:
- You live outside the U.S.
- You don’t have a Social Security number
- You don’t have a current driver’s license or other state-issued ID
- Your phone is on a plan that’s not in your name and you want to verify your identity online
- You have a non-driver’s-license state ID from Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, or Wisconsin
Note: If the address listed on your ID is a PO Box, we recommend choosing ID.me.
Learn more about the sign-in options
Get step-by-step instructions
We’ll guide you through each step of creating your Login.gov or ID.me account for VA online.
For a Login.gov account
Get step-by-step instructions to create a Login.gov account for VA
Play a video on how to create a Login.gov account for VA (YouTube)
For an ID.me account
Get step-by-step instructions to create an ID.me account for VA
Play a video on how to create an ID.me account for VA (YouTube)
How do Veterans send a secure message to their doctor or health care provider?
Secure messaging is relationship-based in the system, meaning you’ll be able to directly message your primary care provider after your next appointment with them. Until your appointment, you can message your primary care team in My VA Health. Please refer to this guide to identify which primary care team you belong to.
Follow these instructions to send a secure message to your doctor or provider:
- Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari as your internet browser.
- Click on the “Message” tab at the top of the page.
- Click on “View and Send Messages.”
- Select “New Message.”
- Search for your doctor or provider by typing their name in the “To” field. This will begin to pull relevant results. Each result will include a provider’s VA facility, first and last name, specialty, and their affiliated health care team.
- Write your message and click on “Send.”
What if you cannot remember your doctor or provider’s name?
You can find your doctor or provider’s name in the patient information section of My VA Health. To do so:
- Click on the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the page, at the right of your name.
- Click on “Patient Information.”
- Look for your provider’s name in the “Medical Contacts” section at the bottom of the “Patient Information” list.
How do you manage your appointments on My VA Health?
My VA Health will send appointment reminders to the email address entered in your notification preferences, so please make sure that information is current. You can also still call Lovell FHCC if needed to schedule appointments at 847-688-1900 or 800-393-0865 (toll free).
How can Veterans refill a prescription?
To quickly refill a prescription, you can click on the “Pharmacy” tab in My VA Health. Here is how to get started:
- Log in to My VA Health. For the best experience, use Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari as your internet browser.
- Click on the “Pharmacy” tab at the top of the page.
- Click on the “Details” box of the medication you want to refill.
- Click on the “Refill” button to open the “Refill Medication” screen.
- If the details are correct, select “Refill.”
- When the refill is submitted, a “Refill Successful” message will display. The medication information will also show the date the refill was requested.
If you do not see your desired medication in the list, it may have expired. However, you can message your doctor or provider through My VA Health and request a renewal of your prescription.
How can Veterans renew a prescription if they do not have any refills listed?
If you do not have a refill listed, follow these instructions to request a renewal from your provider:
- When you select “Refill” on a medication with no refills remaining, the “Prescription Renewal” message window will open. Here, you can send a prescription renewal request to your provider and/or care team.
- Use the drop-down menu under “Who do you want to send this request to” to choose who you want to send the request to.
- If you would like, you may also type in the reason for the renewal, quantity requested and any additional comments.
- After choosing how you should be contacted, click on “Send.”
Are there other ways to refill a prescription?
Yes, you have other options to request a prescription refill.
To refill by phone, please call 224-610-3897. Refills and renewals of your prescriptions will be mailed to your home.
Refills should be requested at least three to four weeks prior to running out of medication.
If there are no active (unexpired) Lovell FHCC prescription refills remaining, patients must contact their provider to request a new prescription. To request a new prescription, patients may also call the Telephone Advice Clinic at 224-610-2920.
How do you track the delivery of your prescriptions?
Tracking information can be found in the “Pharmacy” tab in My VA Health next to the name of your medication. Selecting the tracking number will open the shipper (USPS, UPS, FedEx, etc.) website for further tracking of your medication shipment.
What should I do if I have more questions about how to use the My VA Health patient portal?
You can receive assistance with the My VA Health patient portal by contacting support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 888-444-6982 or 888-444-MYVA.
Dual-eligible beneficiaries
We use both Department of War (DoW) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) patient portals (MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and My VA Health). Some patients are both DoW and VA eligible (dual-eligible), meaning they are a Veteran who also has TRICARE benefits.
Dual-eligible beneficiaries can access the following health information through either portal, regardless of where they received care:
- Procedures
- Allergies
- Vaccines
- Health issues
- Lab results
- Clinical notes
- Visit summaries
- View medications
- Request prescription renewals
- Refill prescriptions
Compare each portal:
How to get to each portal
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DoW)
Access the DoW patient portal (MHS GENESIS Patient Portal) by using DS Logon, Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Card or Common Access Card (CAC) at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil.
My VA Health (VA)
Access VA patient portal (My VA Health) by using Login.gov or ID.me at https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov.
Scheduling appointments
To manage appointments, use the patient portal of the department (DoW or VA) affiliated with the clinic. Use the MHS Genesis Patient Portal for appointments in family practice, internal medicine and pediatrics clinics on the North Chicago campus and Fisher clinic on Naval Station Great Lakes.
Use My VA Health for the remaining specialty clinics and Veterans' primary care on the North Chicago campus and the community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill., and Kenosha, Wis. If unsure, check with the clinic.
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DoW)
Direct book available appointments. You can:
- Request, reschedule or cancel an appointment
- View details of upcoming appointments
- Download calendar
- Print appointment details
My VA Health (VA)
You can:
- Cancel and view details of upcoming appointments
- Download calendar
- Print appointment details
Reporting
To view reports, use the patient portal of the department (DoW or VA) affiliated with the clinic. Use the MHS Genesis Patient Portal for appointments in family practice, internal medicine and pediatrics clinics on the North Chicago campus and Fisher clinic on Naval Station Great Lakes.
Use My VA Health for the remaining specialty clinics and Veterans' primary care on the North Chicago campus and the community-based outpatient clinics in McHenry and Evanston, Ill., and Kenosha, Wis. If unsure, check with the clinic.
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DOD)
View and download pathology and radiology reports.
My VA Health (VA)
View and download pathology, radiology, microbiology and cardiology reports.
Messaging
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DOD)
View and send messages with attachments to your care team.
My VA Health (VA)
View and send messages with attachments to providers with established relationships.
Local contact
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DoW)
Reach out to Margaret Severance at margaret.severance@va.gov.
My VA Health (VA)
Reach out to Sha’keena (Kayla) Stern at sha’keena.stern@va.gov.
Help desk
MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (DoW)
Global Service Center (GSC) Help Desk at 800-600-9332.
My VA Health (VA)
My VA Health Portal Help Desk 1-888-444-MYVA.