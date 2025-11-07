Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)

My VA Health Patient Portal

Use the new patient portal My VA Health, to manage your VA health care online.

If you receive care at any other VA medical center or associated clinic, visit the My HealtheVet patient portal page for information and resources on how to use the portal.

There are two secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me) for all VA websites and apps. The My HealtheVet option was removed on March 5, 2025. The DS Logon option was removed after September 30, 2025. You’ll still be able to use your My VA Health portal—you’ll just need to sign in to it with a Login.gov or ID.me account. With Login.gov or ID.me, you’ll have access to all the same information and services you use today.

To learn how to set up your accounts, visit the VA’s ‘Prepare for VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes’ webpage. The site includes links for step-by-step instructions, frequently asked questions, and instructional videos.

My VA Health coordinators