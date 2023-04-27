The Launch Monthly Newsletter
The Launch is the official digital monthly publication of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Illinois. It is written to highlight the efforts of staff, patients and volunteers. It includes a monthly message from leadership, highlights our online presence and promotes monthly events.
The Launch
-
Subscribe to The Launch Newsletter
Click the above link to subscribe to Lovell FHCC Newsletter
-
April 2023 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the April 2023 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
March 2023 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the March 2023 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
February 2023 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the February 2023 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
January 2023 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the January 2023 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
December 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the December 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
November 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the November 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
October 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the October 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
September 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the September 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
August 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the August 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
July 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the July 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
June 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the June 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.
-
May 2022 The Launch Newsletter
Click to read the May 2022 edition of the Launch newsletter.