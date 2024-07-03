CAPT Roe, a native of Anderson, IN, earned an undergraduate degree in health care administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and a Master of Business Administration from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. After completing his studies, he pursued his employment in the private sector until joining the Navy in 1996.

CAPT Roe was commissioned as an ENS in the Medical Service Corps in March 1996. After completing Officer Indoctrination School in Newport, RI, he served as the division officer in the managed care department and then as the head of the operations management department at Naval Hospital Corpus Christi, TX from 1996 to 1999.

After his initial hospital tour ended, CAPT Roe was selected for DUINS and begun full-time study at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, where he was awarded a Master of Science in Manpower Systems Analysis. His thesis was selected for presentation to the Chief of Naval Personnel at the Naval Annex in Washington D. C. in March 2001.

In 2001, CAPT Roe was assigned to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as the Medical Service Corps personnel planner. In 2004, he transferred to Naval Hospital, Jacksonville, FL where he became the Department Head for the Human Resources Department.

From 2006 to 2009, he served as the Officer Community Manager for the Medical Corps, Bureau of Personnel in Millington, TN. In 2009 to 2012, CAPT Roe served as the Director for Administration at Naval Hospital, Yokosuka, Japan. Upon returning from overseas, CAPT Roe served as the Officer in Charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, GA from 2012 to 2015. From 2015 to 2018, CAPT Roe served as the Officer in Charge on Submarine Base New London at Naval Branch Health Clinic Groton, CT.

In 2018 CAPT Chad Roe served as Director of Platform Support, Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville and was assigned as the Executive Officer of the Expeditionary Medical Facility-Mike where in March 2020, he deployed supporting Coronavirus Disease 2019 response. He served as the Executive Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Charleston from 2020 to 2022.

CAPT Roe is a member in the American College of Healthcare Executives. From 2003 to 2007, he served in several positions for the Lewis E. Angelo Professional Symposium. Additionally, CAPT Roe served as the Medical Service Corps Specialty Leader for General Health Care Administrators from 2016 to 2020.

His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (6), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals (3), a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various campaign, service, and unit awards.