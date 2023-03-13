Captain Hawker was born in Mankato, MN and attended Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN where he received his Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1995. Following Officer Indoctrination School, his first assignment was Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, VA where he served on the Internal Medicine Ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Captain Hawker then transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Japan where he continued as an ICU nurse before being accepted to Perioperative Nursing School at Camp Pendleton, CA.

Upon completing perioperative nursing training, he received orders to National Naval Medical Center Bethesda, MD where he served as Division Officer for Neurosurgery and deployed twice aboard USNS COMFORT (T-AH 20) supporting Rescuer/MEDCEUR 02 and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was then selected as the Ship's Nurse for USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in Norfolk, VA where he earned his Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer qualification and assisted IKE in completing Crew Certification following its mid-life refueling and overhaul. Captain Hawker was then selected for Duty Under Instruction at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, where he graduated with honors in 2008 with a Masters of Science in Nursing as a Perioperative Clinical Nurse Specialist while completing his research in "Acinetobacter baumannii in Traumatic War Wounds" and earning the Military Officer Association of America Outstanding Student Award. After graduation, Captain Hawker received orders to Naval Hospital Lemoore, CA as Department Head of the Perioperative Nursing Department, and deployed to NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan where he served as the Head Air Evacuation Liaison.

Returned to Naval Hospital Lemoore as Department Head for Quality Management and Staff Education and Training, and later transferred to the Surface Warfare Medical Institute (SWMI) in San Diego, California. Upon arrival to SWMI, he filled the role of Assistant Officer in Charge before selecting as Officer in Charge (OIC). On completion of his OIC tour, Captain Hawker was assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and served as Associate Director for Surgical Services, later fleeting up to Director to lead 1,000 personnel. During this time he was awarded the Military Health System, Senior Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award and selected as Senior Nurse Executive (SNE) for Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. As SNE, he was critical to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s COVID-19 base-wide response and led the command through a successful Joint Commission survey. Captain Hawker also established the Expeditionary Medicine Directorate within the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) structure for NMRTC Camp Pendleton, setting the path for tracking and sustainment of Knowledge, Skills and Abilities for 1,245 active duty personnel.

Captain Hawker's personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards), and various service awards.