After basic training, Hospital Corps School, and Advanced Laboratory Technician School he was assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC), Key West, FL (1997-2000). While in Key West, he received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Saint Leo University and was commissioned an Ensign under the Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program.

Upon completion of Officer Indoctrination School, CDR Pyles reported to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. At Naval Hospital Yokosuka he served as the Assistant Department Head, Information Management/Information Technology (2000-2002) and Department Head, TRICARE Operations (2002-2003). During his tour in Yokosuka, he completed his Master of Science in Management from Troy University. He then transferred to Naval Recruiting District New Orleans, LA (2003-2006) and served as the Medical Programs Officer for the states of Louisiana and Arkansas.

CDR Pyles was then selected and served as the Executive Assistant to the Naval Medical Inspector General, Bethesda, MD (2006-2009). In 2009, he reported back to NBHC Key West, this time as the Administrative Officer, and shortly thereafter deployed as an Individual Augmentee in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Following eight weeks of pre-deployment training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, LA he completed a 12-month deployment as a member of a Medical Embedded Training Team responsible for providing mentorship and guidance to the Afghan National Police Surgeon General’s staff in Kabul, Afghanistan. Upon redeployment, he completed his tour at NBHC Key West in June 2011 and served two consecutive assignments as the Director for Administration for 3d Dental Battalion/U.S. Naval Dental Center Okinawa (2011-2014) and Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH (2014-2017). He then completed a tour as the Officer-in-Charge for Naval Branch Health Clinic, Albany, GA (2017-2020).

On August 25, 2020, he was appointed as the Director for Administration/Associate Director for Resources at the Captain James. A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, and currently serves in that roll. Personal decorations includes; Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with one star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one star, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with three stars, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Good Conduct, National Defense, Fleet Marine Force, and Various other service and unit awards.