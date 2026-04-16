He was commissioned in 2007 as part of the Health Professions Scholarship Program. He earned his doctorate degree in medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He then completed his internship in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD).

CDR Spellman then served as a Battalion Surgeon within 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, NC. During this time, he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom serving as the Group Surgeon for II Marine Headquarters Group (Forward) and as the Camp Leatherneck Detention Facility Medical Officer in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

CDR Spellman returned to NMCSD to complete residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. He was then stationed at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Yokosuka as the Otolaryngology Department Head. He also served as the Academic Director for the Japanese Fellowship program in Yokosuka, Japan.

CDR Spellman then reported to NMRTC Great Lakes as the Otolaryngology Department Head. He subsequently took on the role of Navy Director for Surgical Services followed by Chief of Surgery for the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center overseeing both the Veterans Health Administration and Department of Defense components. Since 2024, he has served as the Chief Medical Officer providing overall medical cognizance for the facility, overseeing command programs, directly advising the Commanding Officer, and liaising with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic on quality of health care.

CDR Spellman has been appointed as Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and Rosalind Franklin University. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two awards) and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (three awards).