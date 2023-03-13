CAPT Kevin Burns is the Associate Director Nursing Practice/Senior VA Nurse Executive responsible for nursing care delivery, strategic planning and for overseeing the hospital’s Critical Care Unit and Inpatient Acute Medical/Surgical wards.

CAPT Kevin Burns was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania and grew up in Fredonia, Pennsylvania. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies/Geography in 1993 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1995 from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Following completion of his Nursing degree he entered the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He completed Basic Training in Mar 1997 and Hospital Corpsman “A” School in June 1997. After serving as Staff Corpsman Naval Hospital Great Lakes from Jun-Dec 1997 he received a direct commission as a Nurse Corps Officer in Dec 1997.

During his first assignment as a Nurse Corps Officer at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, CAPT Burns served as Staff Nurse, Inpatient Pediatrics from 1997-1999 and Staff Nurse, Emergency Department from 1999-2001. During this time, he completed his Master’s degree in Public Administration. In Dec 2001, he transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Keflavik, Iceland as Staff Nurse and Department Head, Multiservice Unit. From May 2004 – May 2006 he attended East Carolina University under the DUINS program. On completion he received his Master’s degree in Business Administration.

For his utilization tour, CAPT Burns was transferred to Naval Health Clinic New England in May 2006 where he was assigned to the Quality Management Department as the Patient Safety and Risk Manager. CAPT Burns helped lead NHCNE Newport to a successful Joint Commission survey during his tenure prior to transferring to Family Practice as Department Head. From Dec 2007-Jul 2008 he was deployed to Expeditionary Medical Facility Foxtrot, Kuwait as Clinic Manager of the Troop Medical Clinic Camp Arifjan. On return, CAPT Burns was assigned as the Department Head of the Surgical Services Department.

In Oct 2009, CAPT Burns reported to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan as Patient Safety Manager. In July 2010 he transferred to Lester Family Medicine Clinic and assumed duties as Division Officer. Seeking increased levels of leadership, he led the Department of Quality Management until his departure in Sep 2012. After departing Japan, CAPT Burns attended a one-year Fellowship at The Joint Commission in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois and completed his follow-on tour as Director Quality and Safety and Joint Commission Fellow at Navy Medical Forces Pacific until Oct 2016. Following his utilization tour he assumed the duties of Quality Management Department Head at Naval Hospital Bremerton Washington from Oct 2016 – Aug 2019.

From August 2019 – July 2021 he served as Joint Commission Fellow at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune successfully recertifying the Navy’s only Medical Center that supported trauma capabilities. He supplemented facility site visits and provided expert oversight on Joint Commission accreditation compliance. CAPT Burns is currently the Navy Nurse Executive at CAPT James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center. CAPT Burns is a member of the Emergency Nurses Association and is a certified Nurse Executive since 2009. His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (six awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, Volunteer Service Medal, and various other awards.