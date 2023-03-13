Dr. Ravipati is the Acting Chief Medical Executive for Lovell FHCC, responsible for the direction and coordination of all clinical functions and management at the medical center.

Prior to this appointment, she was the Assistant Chief Medical Executive at Lovell FHCC, beginning in May 2019, and has led numerous special hospital-wide initiatives, including the establishment of patient and staff respiratory centers to meet COVID-19 care needs. She also continues to provide primary care to adult and geriatric patients, and conducts rounds of inpatients, teaching medical students and residents.

Dr. Ravipati serves as the Chair of the Credentialing and Privileging committee and the Chair of the Referral Coordination team at Lovell FHCC. She has received multiple honors and awards and her published research includes a 2011 abstract, “Performance Measurement for the First Joint Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense Federal Health Care Center”.

Dr. Ravipati received her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Siddhartha Medical College, Andhra Pradesh, India in 1998. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at Rosalind Franklin University, North Chicago, IL in 2001 and her Geriatrics Fellowship at Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital, Hines, IL. She is board certified in Geriatrics and Internal Medicine.