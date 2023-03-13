As the Associate Director for Facility Support, Dr. Taylor is responsible for the direction of administrative functions including Patient Administration, Facility Management, Logistics, Prosthetics, Police, Safety, Managed Care, Communications and Public Affairs, Education and Training, and Nutrition and Food Services.

Dr. Sharee Taylor, a native of Miami, Florida, received her degree in Health Information Management from Florida A&M University, her Master’s in Public Administration from Troy State University, and her Ph.D. in Human Services from Capella University.

Dr. Taylor comes to Lovell Federal Health Care Center with more than 15 years of experience in health care management. After establishing her career with various private sector hospitals in the state of Florida, she began her federal career as a Medical Records Technician/Outpatient Coder at James A. Haley Medical Center in Tampa, FL.

Dr. Taylor participated in the HIM Technical Career Field National Internship Program with the Veterans Health Administration, where she spent time working at George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. After completing the program, she became the Assistant Chief, HIM at North Texas VA Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where she successfully managed the HIM Service Line. She also was Chief, Health Information Manager at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Here, she built strong clinical and administrative relationships through analysis and evaluation of data relative to health care delivery systems and operations.

Prior to coming to Lovell FHCC, Dr. Taylor was the Associate Director at the VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City, OR. where she executed and managed multi-million dollar operations.