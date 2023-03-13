CAPT Nelson was appointed as the Deputy Director of Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (Lovell FHCC) and the Commanding Officer for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes, the command for all Navy personnel working at Lovell FHCC’s main hospital and clinics, on June 30, 2020.

As the deputy director, CAPT Nelson supports the director with all leadership and administration functions within the health care center. He maintains Uniformed Code of Military Justice authority and is responsible for the day-to-day operations at Lovell FHCC.

CAPT Nelson, comes from an assignment as executive officer, Naval Hospital Okinawa. He is a native of Everett, Washington. He was selected for a Health Professions Scholarship while completing his undergraduate studies at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois and commissioned in 1991 as an Ensign. After graduating from Rush Medical College in 1995, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant and completed his general surgery residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego in 2002. In addition, he completed fellowship training in minimally invasive surgery at the Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, California in 2007.

He has served in a variety of clinical posts and leadership positions during his 23-year career. After tours at sea on USS Juneau (LPD 10) and USS John C Stennis (CVN 74), he made combat deployments to Iraq, the Horn of Africa and Afghanistan as a trauma surgeon. He has delivered surgical care at sea and in austere field hospitals around the world. He served for five years as teaching faculty at Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Department of General Surgery and holds and an appointment as assistant professor of surgery from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

From 2011-2014, he served as the chief of professional services for 1st Medical Battalion, enhancing pre-deployment preparation of deploying surgical companies using a robust didactic and skills-based curriculum, which relied heavily on simulation to ready trauma teams for deployment to Afghanistan. In this role, he was appointed the Marine Corps representative to the Combat Trauma Surgery Committee. Prior to becoming executive officer, Naval Hospital Okinawa, he was director of surgical services at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton in support of the Marines, Sailors and families of 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

A diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, CAPT Nelson is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and active in the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and Pacific Coast Surgical Association. His military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.