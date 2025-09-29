Command Master Chief Newell is a native of Batavia, Illinois. He enlisted in the Navy in March of 2000 and attended Basic Training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL.

Following completion of basic training, he reported to Groton, CT and attended Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS), and follow on “A” and “C” schools. In January 2001, he reported to USS FLORIDA (SSBN 728) as a Torpedoman’s Mate, earning his Submarine qualification, completing 3 Trident Deterrent Patrols, and advancing to Petty Officer Second Class.

In March 2007, he re-enlisted as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Second Class and reported to USS HOWARD (DDG 83), where he earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification and completed his first Western Pacific Deployment.

In May 2009, he reported to Recruit Training Command (RTC) as a Recruit Division Commander. He trained seven divisions, earned his Master Training Specialist, received his AA degree in General Studies from American Military University, and advanced to Chief Petty Officer in 2012.

In March 2013, he again reported to USS HOWARD (DDG 83), where he assumed the duties as Main Propulsion Division LCPO. In 2015, he advanced to Senior Chief Petty Officer, assuming the duties as the Engineering Department Leading Chief Petty Officer, completed two Western Pacific Deployments and earned his Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist qualification. In December 2016, he graduated from the Senior Enlisted Academy (Class

202). He advanced to Master Chief Petty Officer in 2018 and graduated from the CMC/COB Course Class 186.

Previous Command Master Chief assignments include LCS Crew 218/PCU KANSAS CITY (LCS 22), USS HOPPER (DDG 70), Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA 213), and Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes.

Command Master Chief Newell reported to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Great Lakes in September 2025.

Newell’s military decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2 awards), Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3 awards), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, as well as numerous other unit citation and service awards.