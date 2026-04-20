Currently serving as the Acting Associate Director for Facility Support at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Great Lakes IL.

LCDR Yeong H. Kim is a native of Seoul, South Korea. He earned a Master of Science in Health Care Administration and Policy in 2016 from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) and Commissioned through the Medical Service Corps In Service Procurement Program (MSC-IPP).

Enlisted career, he enlisted on July 6, 1999 as a Hospital Corpsman and successfully completed tours at 3rd Battalion 7th Marines 29 Palms; Branch Medical Clinic Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego; Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory-East, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst; and Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Great Lakes, IL.

Officer career, he commissioned in May 2016 as a Lieutenant Junior Grade and successfully completed Medical Logistician tours at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, CA, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Great Lakes IL, Department Head of Tricare Operations and Materiel Management NMRTC Rota, Spain, currently serving as the Acting Associate Director for Facility Support at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, Great Lakes IL.

Deployments, LCDR Kim successfully completed the following: 3rd Battalion 7th Marines Oversea Deployment, Okinawa (October 2000 – March 2001), Medical Operations Joint Task Force, Guantanamo Bay Cuba (May 2011 - February 2012) and (November 2023 - September 2024), Pacific Partnership 2018 USNS Mercy (January 2018 - June 2018), Combined Command Post Training US Forces Korea (July 2020 – August 2020), Operation Allied Refuge/Welcome (September 2021 – December 2021).

LCDR Kim’s personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (with 4 Gold Stars), Air Force Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as well as multiple unit and service awards. He is married with two children.