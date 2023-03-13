Ms. Yolanda Martinez was appointed the Acting Associate Director or Resource Management in June of 2022.

Previously, Ms. Martinez was appointed the Assistant Director/Chief Finance Officer of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC), in January 2021. In this role she has direct full-line authority and responsibility for Fiscal Management, Patient Administration, General Practice Management, Education and Training, Healthcare Business and Human Resources Services.

Prior to becoming the Assistant Director at the FHCC, Ms. Martinez served as the Finance Officer at the Edward G. Hines VA Hospital for 14 years.

Ms. Martinez began her federal career with the General Services Administration (GSA) in various administrative roles. She went on to work for the Treasury Franchise Fund FedSource (a customer-driven, voluntary interagency mechanism for managing and funding administrative support services) as the Deputy Chief Operating Officer/Chief Finance Officer. Ms. Martinez has a strong background in Government Finance.

Ms. Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at DePaul University, Chicago, IL.