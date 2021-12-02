Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations serving northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin. Our main hospital is at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. We also have 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Evanston and McHenry, Illinois, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.