DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Lovell Federal health care area. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Building 135

Room A 53

Map of Lovell Federal health care campus

Phone: 224-610-2961

Hours: Coming soon!

Transportation appointments must be scheduled at least Coming soon! hours in advance to ensure there is a seat reserved for you on the DAV/VTS vans.

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.