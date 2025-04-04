My Life, My Story
If someone asked you to tell your life story, what would you say?
Since 2013, writers from the VA’s My Life, My Story project have asked more than 9,000 Veterans at VA hospitals around the United States to tell their life stories. With the Veteran’s permission, those stories go into their medical record so VA health care providers can read them and get to know their patients better. Veterans receive copies of their story to share with family and friends. Read about our Veterans on out podcast series or download the book.
Want to tell your story?
Many VA medical centers have a My Life, My Story coordinator to help document your story. Veterans must be enrolled in VA health care to participate. Email mystory@va.gov for more information.