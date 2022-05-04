Madison Virtual VA 2K

While our Homeless Program is primarily based at West Washington Clinic in Madison and our community clinic in Rockford, we support all Veterans who may be experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. Our staff oversees our homeless programs, including Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV-Outreach), HUD VASH (permanent supportive housing), Grant & Per Diem (transitional housing), and Veterans Justice Programs (jail, prison outreach and treatment courts). These services typically support between 900-1000 unique Veteran's each year, ranging from single contacts & resource linkage to long term case management.

If you would like to support our Homeless Program, please DONATE online at www.pay.gov/public/form/start/53167010/

If you encounter any problems with your donation or registration, please contact Denise Contreras, Whole Health RN at 608-256-1901 ext. 18065.