Military & Veterans Appreciation Night at the Duck Pond

When: Wed. Jul 6, 2022, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm CT Where: The Duck Pond 2920 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

On Wednesday July 6th, the Madison Mallards will be hosting their annual Military & Veterans Appreciation Night. The Mallards plan to honor active-duty military and Veterans for a post-4th of July celebration.

We have joined up with the Mallards to offer a Military/Veteran focused resource fair throughout the evening. There will be approximately 15 stations available in the tented guest area behind the 1st base bleachers. The ballpark gates open at 5:35pm with first pitch at 6:35pm.

It is expected that Madison VA representatives will be available for the hour leading up to the 1st pitch and several innings into the game.

Free grandstand ticket(s) for active-duty service members, Veterans & family members (max 4 tickets) are available at Madison Mallards Tickets.