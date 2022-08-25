VA Farms & Gardens Tour at Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm

Join VA Farms & Gardens for a farm tour in the beautiful bluffs of Baraboo, WI visiting Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm on Thursday, Sept 8th from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

This sustainable farm specializes in raising quality food including grass feed beef, Berkshire pork, lamb, chickens, produce, eggs, honey and maple syrup. Ron and Maureen will show us around their farm and speak to the group about diversified farming, raising livestock, and their journey of getting into and becoming a successful family farm business. Ron will also touch on the economics of farming as he worked in farm lending for several years.

Please RSVP to attend this event to either Ann Hanson at ann.hanson@va.gov and (608) 332-7617 (text) or Amy Ferkey at amy.ferkey@va.gov and (608) 556-4156 (text) by Monday, Sept 5th.