Quarterly Town Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept 27th for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

On Tuesday, Sept 27th at 12:00 PM, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the telephone to give you updates on Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 boosters and annual flu shots as well as information on the recently approved PACT Act and how it effects eligibility.

We will also share news about our receiving the 2021 Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award, talk about Suicide Prevention and Substance Use Recovery Awareness Month and conduct a live Q and A session.

To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/MCBQPFYAN25S to register and ensure you receive a call!