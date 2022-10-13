Job Fair for Housekeeping Aids, Food Service Workers and Medical Support Assistants

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct 18th at the Madison campus from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Recruitment Incentives Available!

Positions include:

- Medical Support Assistant

- Food Service Worker

- Housekeeping Aid

Employee benefits include:

- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center

- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave

- Retirement Plan

- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%

- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date

- Life Insurance

- Vision & Dental Insurance

- Flexible Spending account

- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

- A smoke/drug free workplace