Job Fair for Housekeeping Aids, Food Service Workers and Medical Support Assistants
The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct 18th at the Madison campus from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.
When:
Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT
Cost:
Free
If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.
Recruitment Incentives Available!
Positions include:
- Medical Support Assistant
- Food Service Worker
- Housekeeping Aid
Employee benefits include:
- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
- Retirement Plan
- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
- Life Insurance
- Vision & Dental Insurance
- Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
- A smoke/drug free workplace