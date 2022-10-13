 Skip to Content
Job Fair for Housekeeping Aids, Food Service Workers and Medical Support Assistants

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct 18th at the Madison campus from 12:30pm to 5:30pm.

When:

Tue. Oct 18, 2022, 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm CT

Where:

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Cost:

Free

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at usajobs.gov.

Recruitment Incentives Available!

Positions include:
 - Medical Support Assistant
 - Food Service Worker
 - Housekeeping Aid

Employee benefits include:
 - VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center
 - 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave
 - Retirement Plan
 - Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%
 - Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date
 - Life Insurance
 - Vision & Dental Insurance
 - Flexible Spending account
- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year
-  A smoke/drug free workplace

Last updated: