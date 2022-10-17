Madison VA at Madison College Veterans Resource Fair

The Madison VA Hospital will be participating in the Madison College Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, Oct 20th at the Truax Campus.

When: Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Cafeteria Atrium at Madison College Traux Campus 1701 Wright St. Madison , WI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Resource Fair will take place from 11am to 1pm in Atrium of the Cafeteria on the Madison College Truax Campus. If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: VISN_12_HR_Madison_SBU@va.gov or apply today at www.vacareers.va.gov .

Positions include:

- Medical Support Assistant

- Food Service Worker

- Housekeeping Aid

- Nursing Assistant

- LPN

- RN

Employee benefits include:

- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center

- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave

- FERS Retirement Pension Plan

- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%

- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date

- Life Insurance

- Vision & Dental Insurance

- Flexible Spending account

- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

- A smoke/drug free workplace