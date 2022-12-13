Quarterly Town Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15th for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

On Thursday, Dec. 15th at 12:00 PM, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the telephone to give you updates on the PACT Act and how it effects eligibility with a live Q and A session.

To participate, go to https://dashboard.teletownhall.us/registration/KSYWV8EJ34U5 to register and ensure you receive a call!