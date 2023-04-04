Job Fair for RNs, LPNs & NAs

The Madison VA Hospital will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, April 13th at the Madison campus.

If you are unable to attend, email your resume to: erica.olson@va.gov or apply today at www.usajobs.gov. Learn more about VA career opportunities at www.vacareers.va.gov.

Recruitment incentives may be available!

Positions include:

- Registered Nurse Inpatient

- Registered Nurse Outpatient

- Licensed Practical Nurse

- Nursing Assistants

Employee benefits include:

- VA Child Care Subsidy and onsite Childcare Center

- 12 weeks of Paid Parental Leave

- FERS Retirement Pension Plan

- Thrift Saving Retirement Plan: Similar to 401k with employer contributions up to 5%

- Health Insurance: Begins 2 weeks after start date

- Life Insurance

- Vision & Dental Insurance

- Flexible Spending account

- 11 paid federal holidays, 13 sick leave days, and 13-26 vacation days per year

- A smoke/drug free workplace