Air Rifle for Recreation Therapy

Introductory or advanced instruction on the ranges with trained coaches.

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet. Additional clinics are held on Aug 7 and Aug 21 over the summer.

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.