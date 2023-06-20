Gardening for Recreation Therapy

This healing garden used by patients will heal you as well; a place where we can take part in mindfulness, participate in nurturing, and grow something extraordinary.

This series meets weekly until Sept 26, 2023.

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet.

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.

