Pickleball for Recreation Therapy

Introductory or advanced instruction on the courts.

This series meets weekly for 15 weeks until Sept 29, 2023. A medical clearance from your primary care provider is required to attend.

Recreation Therapy provides services to restore, remediate, and/or rehabilitate functional capabilities for Veterans with injuries, chronic illnesses, and disabling conditions. Services are provided based upon applying the best available research evidence, using expert clinical judgment in consideration with the Veteran’s individual goals, preferences, and live pursuits.

This Recreation Therapy program requires a Recreation Therapy consult and a scheduled appointment in My HealtheVet.

For more information, contact Diane Neal at diane.neal@va.gov or 608-280-2145.

