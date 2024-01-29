Tea Time with VA Farms & Gardens
Offered in February, May and August
When:
Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Be a part of our three times a year, four week, virtual women Veteran's group, and learn about growing herbs to make tea.
Contact Rhea Vacha, Local Recovery Coordinator at (608) 332-1628 with questions.
Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar