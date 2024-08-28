Skip to Content

Veterans Teletown Hall

The Madison VA will hold a Telephone Town Hall meeting for Veterans, their families, and community stakeholders.

When:

Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

You must register by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, to receive a call. 

At noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, we will be calling Veterans and holding a live, interactive town hall meeting over the phone to give updates on the Madison VA Hospital & Clinics with a live Q and A session.

