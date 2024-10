Madison VA at Veterans Regional Benefit Expo Madison VA will be at the Veterans Regional Benefit Expo held on Thursday, Oct 24, 2024 in Watertown from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. When: Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Elks Lodge #666 117 N. 1st Street Watertown, WI Cost: Free





Stop by our table to get information about services and discuss benefits offered by the VA including:



• PACT Act

• My HealtheVet

• Million Veteran Program

• and more...

