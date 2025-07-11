Madison VA at Mallards Military & Veteran Night

The Madison VA Hospital will be at the Madison Mallard's Military and Veteran Appreciation Night on Friday, July 25.

We will answer questions and have representatives from:

- Eligibility and Enrollment

- Community and Specialty Care

- Community Relations

The Madison Mallards offer discounted tickets to all Veterans, but no admission required to speak with VA:

https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/…