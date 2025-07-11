Skip to Content

Madison VA at Mallards Military & Veteran Night

$5 Tickets for Military and Veterans

When:

Where:

Madison Mallards

2920 N Sherman Ave

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

The Madison VA Hospital will be at the Madison Mallard's Military and Veteran Appreciation Night on Friday, July 25.

We will answer questions and have representatives from:
- Eligibility and Enrollment
- Community and Specialty Care
- Community Relations

The Madison Mallards offer discounted tickets to all Veterans, but no admission required to speak with VA: 
https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/…

