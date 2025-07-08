Madison VA East Clinic Open House
When:
No event data
Where:
4904 Eastpark Boulevard
Madison, WI
Cost:
Free
Stop by to see your Madison VA East Clinic at 4904 Eastpark Boulevard in Madison, WI during our open house on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take advantage of all the benefits you've earned.
The Madison VA East Clinic features:
- Primary care
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Lab services
- X-ray
- Whole health
- Nutrition services
- Mental health
- Telehealth
- Ability to serve 10,000 Veterans