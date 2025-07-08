Skip to Content

Madison VA East Clinic Open House

Madison VA East Clinic

When:

No event data

Where:

4904 Eastpark Boulevard

Madison, WI

Cost:

Free

Stop by to see your Madison VA East Clinic at 4904 Eastpark Boulevard in Madison, WI during our open house on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take advantage of all the benefits you've earned.

The Madison VA East Clinic features:

  • Primary care
  • Physical therapy
  • Occupational therapy
  • Lab services
  • X-ray
  • Whole health
  • Nutrition services
  • Mental health
  • Telehealth
  • Ability to serve 10,000 Veterans

