Rockford VA Clinic Open House
816 Featherstone Road
Rockford, IL
Free
Stop by to see your Rockford VA East Clinic at 816 Featherstone Rd. in Rockford, WI during our open house on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and take advantage of all the benefits you've earned.
The Rockford VA Clinic features:
- Primary care
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Lab services
- X-ray
- Whole health
- Nutrition services
- Mental health
- Telehealth
- Podiatry
- Orthopedics
- Cardiology
- Social Work