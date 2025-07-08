💪 It's time to roll up your sleeve and donate blood on Friday, August 8, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in building 22, rm. 310 for an American Red Cross blood drive at the Madison VA Hospital. 🩸

Walk ins are always welcome but registration is preferred!

For an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: VAHospitalMadison.