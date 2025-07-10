Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony for Lance Corporal Terry Christensen

The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison will induct U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Terry Christensen into our Hall of Heroes on Friday, Aug 8, 2025, in a ceremony held in the hospital auditorium.

While a patient in our hospital, we were honored to do an early, impromptu induction of Lance Corporal Terry Christensen into our Hall of Heroes along with his family. He passed away the following morning. We were so humbled to spend some of his final hours with him and to give him the honor he earned. This official ceremony has been rescheduled from the original date.

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in the main corridor on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

The Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal awards and citations for heroism or valor displayed.

Submission application and instructions can be found at: www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/hall-of-heroes/.