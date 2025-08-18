Skip to Content

Baraboo Veterans Benefits Fair

When:

Where:

Baraboo American Legion Post 26

113 2nd Street

Baraboo, WI

Cost:

Free

Stop by our Veterans Benefits Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Baraboo American Legion Post 26 and make sure you are taking full advantage of the benefits you've earned! 

  • Federal, State, Local and Tribal Resources
  • Sauk County Veteran Service Officer
  • Badger Honor Flight Information
  • One on One Benefits Assistance
  • Caregiver Support
  • Suicide Prevention

Brats provided by Baraboo American Legion Post 26!

