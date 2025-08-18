Baraboo Veterans Benefits Fair
When:
Where:
Baraboo American Legion Post 26
113 2nd Street
Baraboo, WI
Cost:
Free
Stop by our Veterans Benefits Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Baraboo American Legion Post 26 and make sure you are taking full advantage of the benefits you've earned!
- Federal, State, Local and Tribal Resources
- Sauk County Veteran Service Officer
- Badger Honor Flight Information
- One on One Benefits Assistance
- Caregiver Support
- Suicide Prevention
Brats provided by Baraboo American Legion Post 26!