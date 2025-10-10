Hire a Vet in Rockford
Looking for a new job?
When:
No event data
Where:
Veterans Memorial Hall
211 North Main Street
Rockford, IL
Cost:
Free
Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N Main St, Rockford, IL). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Vets like you!
⭐ Application assistance available
⭐ On-site interviews
⭐ Potential job offers
⭐ Multiple employers
Remember to dress your best and bring your resume and two forms of ID.
Questions? Contact Amy.Hensen@va.gov.