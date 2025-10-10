Skip to Content

Hire a Vet in Rockford

Walk-in Wednedsay Hiring event

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 North Main Street

Rockford, IL

Free

Stop by our Hire a Vet job fair on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall (211 N Main St, Rockford, IL). Several local businesses will be there looking to hire Vets like you!

⭐ Application assistance available 
⭐ On-site interviews 
⭐ Potential job offers 
⭐ Multiple employers

Remember to dress your best and bring your resume and two forms of ID.  

Questions? Contact Amy.Hensen@va.gov

