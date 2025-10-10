Go Pink! - Breast Cancer Awareness Resource Fair

We will host a health education fair in the hospital lobby on October 22, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Veterans and staff are also invited to join the annual Go Pink! photo at the main hospital entrance at 12:30 p.m.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women (after skin cancer) and the second leading cause of cancer death in women, so it is understandably a topic on many women Veterans’ minds. VA offers state-of-the-art, coordinated care and resources for Veterans who want to get checked for breast cancer to help ensure their overall health and wellbeing.