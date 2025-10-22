Hall of Heroes Induction for Sgt. 1st Class Lynn Mitkos

Sgt. 1st Class Mitkos served in Vietnam earning five Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with "V" Device for heroism.

Join us as we induct U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Lynn Mitkos into our Hall of Heroes on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in the hospital auditorium.

The Hall of Heroes is located on the first floor of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in the main corridor on the wall near the Patient Education Resource Center.

Veterans selected to be honored have their photograph and information about their personal citations for heroism or valor displayed.

Submission application and instructions can be found at: https://www.va.gov/madison-health-care/programs/hall-of-heroes/